$89.37 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post sales of $89.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.43 million and the lowest is $88.30 million. comScore reported sales of $95.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $355.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.40 million to $356.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $362.38 million, with estimates ranging from $358.86 million to $365.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in comScore by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in comScore by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in comScore by 240.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 499,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.93 on Friday. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $213.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

