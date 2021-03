8,922 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.58. 5,143,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,757. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, décor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

