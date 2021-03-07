8,922 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.58. 5,143,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,757. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

