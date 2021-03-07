8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.23 million and $193,389.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

