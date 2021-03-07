9,127 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. salesforce.com accounts for 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.76. 11,405,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

