93,859 Shares in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 60.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.