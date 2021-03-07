$973.35 Million in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report sales of $973.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $971.00 million and the highest is $975.70 million. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $65,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL opened at $151.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $159.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.