A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 28th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHC. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in A.H. Belo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

AHC opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. A.H. Belo has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

