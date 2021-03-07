A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Up 30.0% in February

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $704.18 million, a P/E ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,275 shares of company stock worth $148,977. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38,746 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

