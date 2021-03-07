AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,881,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 13.5% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $15,286,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $127.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $128.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.