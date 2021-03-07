AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 78,430 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,444,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 26.7% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $385.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

