AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $217.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

