AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.7% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92.

