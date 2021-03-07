AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,290 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,546,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 12.3% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $315.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.98 and a 200-day moving average of $299.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $320.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

