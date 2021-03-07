AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 61,372 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

