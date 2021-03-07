AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

