Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 28th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 367.0 days.

Shares of AALBF stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. Aalberts has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AALBF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Aalberts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aalberts in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

