Aave Market Capitalization Reaches $5.00 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Aave has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $5.00 billion and $619.23 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for $402.56 or 0.00792397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042178 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,430,332 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

