AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have commented on ELUXY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of ELUXY stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.02. 9,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.