AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several analysts have commented on ELUXY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Shares of ELUXY stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.02. 9,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
