ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Cowen boosted their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $29.70 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.