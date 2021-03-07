AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.0% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

