AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 64,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $106.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,277,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.