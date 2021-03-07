Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 43,583 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises about 3.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 4.47% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $56,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,965 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 1,917,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

