Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce sales of $230.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the highest is $232.60 million. Abiomed reported sales of $206.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $835.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.90 million to $838.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $959.92 million, with estimates ranging from $836.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $301.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.03.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

