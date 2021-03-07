Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

ABST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

ABST stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 149,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.63 million, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

