Abyss Token (ABYSS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.92 or 0.00795988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042425 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars.

