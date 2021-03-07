Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,574 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.97% of Acadia Healthcare worth $43,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $136,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 896,015 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares during the period.

ACHC opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

