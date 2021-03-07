Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.0 days.
Shares of ACGPF stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19. Accell Group has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $37.80.
About Accell Group
