Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Accolade worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently commented on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $39.92 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

