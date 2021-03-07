ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

