Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AQSP opened at $8.00 on Friday. Acquired Sales has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.
About Acquired Sales
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Acquired Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquired Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.