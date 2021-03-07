Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AQSP opened at $8.00 on Friday. Acquired Sales has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company is exploring potential acquisitions of all or a portion of one or more operating businesses involving the manufacture and sale of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, such as beverages, muscle/joint rubs, oils, crystals, tinctures, bath bombs, isolate, relief balms, elixirs, body washes, med sticks, lotions, vape pens and cartridges, shatter, and gummies.

