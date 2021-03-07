Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Cap of $567,949.40

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 34.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $567,949.40 and $42,540.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000148 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,118,300 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

