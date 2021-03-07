Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Up 26.6% in February

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 28th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 262,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

