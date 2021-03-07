Acute Angle Cloud Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $587,491.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,236.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.55 or 0.03373670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00374222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.93 or 0.01016725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.71 or 0.00407337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.06 or 0.00363135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00254002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00022829 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

