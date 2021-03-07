Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Position Increased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,788 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 1.53% of Acutus Medical worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

