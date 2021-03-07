Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

AE traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

