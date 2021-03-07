AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.06.

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

AHCO stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,637 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 696,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

