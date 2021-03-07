AdEx (ADX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.46 or 0.00787455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00042040 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

