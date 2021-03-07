AdEx Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.33 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $94.36 million and $10.33 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.00792459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00041640 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,693,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,550,583 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars.

