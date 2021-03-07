Aeon (AEON) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,504.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $3,504.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.63 or 0.00410541 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

