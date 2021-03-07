Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in February

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:AGHC opened at $0.19 on Friday. Aeon Global Health has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

