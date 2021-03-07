Aeon Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $1,691.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.62 or 0.00407837 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

