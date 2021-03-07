Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stake Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $75,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 31.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth $259,000.

AJRD stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

