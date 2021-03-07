Aeron (ARNX) Price Tops $0.0133 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $265,560.24 and $73,558.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $403.86 or 0.00790119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00041704 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.