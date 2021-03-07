AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AVAV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of AVAV opened at $105.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.57.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

