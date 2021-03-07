Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Aflac worth $68,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,348. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

