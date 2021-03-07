Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 902,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.8 days.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFTPF opened at $89.78 on Friday. Afterpay has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $124.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

