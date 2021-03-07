AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.71.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AGCO traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.40. The stock had a trading volume of 816,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,804. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $134.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AGCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AGCO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

