Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$114.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 704,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The company has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a PE ratio of 34.47. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$548,150.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,404,450.28. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total value of C$1,768,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,391,888.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $940,375 and have sold 118,279 shares valued at $10,592,311.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

