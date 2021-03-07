Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Agree Realty worth $66,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,650 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 282.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 533,560 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $77.06.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

