Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Hits One Day Volume of $1.10 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 40% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 70.5% lower against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $28.99 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,744.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.04 or 0.03283222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00369294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.57 or 0.01004186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.15 or 0.00410203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00363691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00250590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022655 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.